RICHLAND, Wash.-
UPDATE: 2:30 p.m. 10-18-22
According to the Richland Police Department (RPD), George Washington Way in Richland is now fully open to traffic.
The crash that closed the road early Tuesday morning is now being investigated by the Collision Investigation Team as vehicular assault.
The RPD reports that the male driver of a pickup ran a stop sign on Snyder and hit a female driving on George Washington Way.
Both drivers are still in the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
10-18-22, 6:30 a.m.
The Richland Police Department (RPD) is currently responding to a traffic collision that is blocking George Washington Way and Snyder Street in Richland.
According to the RPD, the area between Snyder and Sierra is closed and traffic is being diverted through Sierra.
Lieutenant Damon Jansen with the RPD says that two people have been taken to the hospital following the crash. The Collision Investigation Team has been brought in to fully investigate.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We will provide updated information as we receive it.
