KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: 9/27/22 6:30 a.m.
The Washington State Patrol has notified the next of kin of the driver killed in the crash on US 395 Monday night.
Kevin Hinojosa, 27, of Kennewick was stopped on the highway after being involved in a traffic collision, when his car was struck by a semi. He died at the scene.
According to the WSP, charges are pending against the driver of the semi, a 27 year old Mankato, Minnesota man.
9/26/22, 6:30 p.m.
Washington State Patrol are responding to a crash on US-395 near N. Yelm St. in Kennewick leading to a ramp closure from 240 to 395 according to a reporter on scene.
Two cars collided on 395 around 6:30 p.m. After, one of the cars pulled over, but the other hadn't when it was hit by a semi. The first collision resulted in minor injuries, but the following collision was deadly, according to WSP.
The road is down to one lane and the ramp will remain closed for an estimated two hours.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.