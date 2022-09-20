Imnaha, Ore.-
The lightning caused Double Creek fire has been burning since August, 30, and has now scorched 157, 267 acres. It is currently 38% contained according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
The protection of lives and property continues to be the main priority for firefighters fighting the blaze. Today crews are expected to monitor hotspots and continue fire suppression efforts.
The Double Creek fire is burning in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area about 10 miles southeast of Imnaha.
