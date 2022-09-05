UPDATE: Driver dies, brother survives in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. —
UPDATE: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 3:40 p.m.
The driver has been identified by the Grant County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Eduardo Diaz Magana, from Quincy. He was driving a 2019 Dodge Challenger with his 46-year-old brother, Noel Diaz Magana, in the passenger seat.
Eduardo Diaz Magana died at the scene, according to GCSO. When responders got there, he was trapped under the car. His brother was taken to the hospital for a head injury, but has since been cleared.
The crash is still under investigation, but speed is believed to be a factor.
SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 6 p.m. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
The car then hit a utility pole, a car parked in front of a nearby home and a parked flatbed trailer, GCSO reported. One person inside the car was found dead, the other was taken to the hospital. Their identities will reportedly be released September 6.
GCSO’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. Road 6 is still closed, take another route if you can.
