TRI-CITIES, Wash. —UPDATE. APRIL, 13 2023. Johnny Alexandro Glenn has pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide while under the influence relating to a deadly head-on crash on George Washington Way in 2022.
According to a press release from the Benton County Prosecutor's Office Glenn had meth and fentanyl in his system at the time of the crash. He was sentenced to 102 months in jail.
APRIL 6, 2022.
Benton County Prosecutors are accusing 25-year-old Johnny Alexandro Glenn of vehicular homicide, while under the influence and with a prior offense. This felony accusation follows the deadly crash on George Washington Way on February 10, after which six different drugs were detected in Glenn’s system.
Court documents allege that Glenn drove while under the influence, which caused injury to another person, who died due to those injuries.
According to police records, Richland Police Department responded to the head-on crash between a Honda Civic and a Ford F-150. The F-150 driver told police on scene that the Civic drifted across the centerline, leaving no way to avoid a collision.
Witnesses reported the Civic had been driving erratically, straddling lanes, merging quickly and failing to brake.
The F-150 driver was ok, and no passengers were inside.
The Civic was allegedly driven by Glenn, with another in the front passenger seat. The passenger was later identified as Ernesto Moreno-Madrigal. Both were unresponsive following the crash and were extracted by first responders.
Moreno-Madrigal died, with an autopsy citing the cause of death as multiple fractures and an aortic transection caused by blunt force injuries to his head and torso.
Glenn was transported to the hospital with a broken clavicle, compound arm fracture and ear laceration, according to court documents. Officers suspected he was under the influence. Glenn’s blood was drawn before the hospital began administering care.
The Richland Police Department then requests prioritized toxicology results for Glenn. Results found the following in nanograms per milliliter: 58 amphetamine, 400 methamphetamine, 62 diazepam, 160 nordiazepam, 20 fentanyl and 7.0 norfentanyl.
According to court documents, tin foil with black burn marks, straws used to inhale pill fumes, two cannabis packages and a pipe for smoking meth were found in Glenn’s car.
Additionally, police found a property report from Oregon State Police following a search of Glenn’s car in Pendleton, Oregon. OSP seized a firearm, a bag of fentanyl pills, a digital scale, methamphetamine and packing material from the vehicle, according to the report.
Prosecutors found Glenn had been charged with a DUI in Walla Walla during July 2020, which was amended to first-degree negligent driving.
Glenn is currently in Benton County Jail with bond set at $300,000.
