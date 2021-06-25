UPDATE (6/25/2021 6:39 PM): Benton County Sheriff's Office confirms that Matt Mattson, driving 'Good Vibrations' SE-400 has passed away.
Next of kin has been notified.
RICHLAND, WA - Witnesses say an open pit boat flipped during a race that was part of the first day of races of the 2021 Richland Regatta.
The boat was going about 90 miles per hour and the driver was tossed from the boat.
The driver is being transported to Kadlec and the race will be paused for today.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.