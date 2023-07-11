YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE 9:52 p.m. According to Yakima County Sheriff Scotty has been located and is alive.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Yakima County Sheriff is looking for a missing and endangered man.
Scott "Scotty" Beckstrand went missing on July 10th near 90th Ave. and Ahtanum Rd.
He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and a tri-color blue, light blue, and gray shorts, a navy shirt and orange and gray high-top shoes.
He has a mohawk style haircut.
If you see him call Yakima County dispatch at (509) 574-2500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.