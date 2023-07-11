YAKIMA, Wash.-  UPDATE 9:52 p.m. According to Yakima County Sheriff Scotty has been located and is alive. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 

Yakima County Sheriff is looking for a missing and endangered man.

Scott "Scotty" Beckstrand went missing on July 10th near 90th Ave. and Ahtanum Rd. 

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap and a tri-color blue, light blue, and gray shorts, a navy shirt and orange and gray high-top shoes.

He has a mohawk style haircut.

If you see him call Yakima County dispatch at (509) 574-2500