THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -
UPDATE: 10-17-22
Young An has been located and the WSP has canceled the missing person report issued for her.
10-16-22
Washington State Patrol issued an endangered missing person alert for 42-year-old Young An Sunday believing her husband took her by force in violation of a protection order.
Young An has black hair and brown eyes, is 5'3 and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen on Rossberg Street in Lacey.
The suspect is her husband Chae An. He is believed to be driving a 2006 light blue dodge caravan with the Washington license plate BFM5141.
Chae An is 53 years old, has brown eyes, measures 5'8 and weighs about 180 pounds.
If you see them call 911.
