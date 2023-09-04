YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE. 9:38 a.m. September 4. The family of the female who was found near E. Yakima Ave and Union St. has been identified and located according to Yakima Police.
8:20 a.m.
Yakima Police are trying to identify a female individual found near E. Yakima Ave and Union St.
According to YPD the female does not communicate and she had no identification with her when she was found. Anyone who know who she is, or who has any information that could help locate her family or caregivers is asked to call 9-1-1.
