Fire along I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 11:52 p.m. According Washington State Department of transportation, eastbound lane of I-82 near milepost 112 is now open. 

UPDATE 11:19 p.m. According to Washington State Patrol, A fire was started along I-82 near Brinkley Road in Benton County. 

The fire has now been fully contained according to WSP.

The Westbound lane of I-82 has fully reopened. The eastbound lane will be reopened around 11:40 p.m. 

According to WSP, the fire is believed to have been started by a Semitruck front drive axel. The axel may have come loose and caused sparks according to WSP. 

No injuries have been reported at this time. 

UPDATE 11:07 p.m. According to Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 eastbound at milepost 112 is closed due to a fire. 

Eastbound traffic near milepost 12 is also stopped. 

According to WSDOT, there is no estimated time of reopening. 

ORIGINAL COVERAGE:

Benton County Fire District #1 is responding to a fire along I-82. 

The WSDOT live travel map is currently showing traffic at a full stop on I-82 near Brinkley Road. 

We have contacted officials on scene for more information. 

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.