BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 11:52 p.m. According Washington State Department of transportation, eastbound lane of I-82 near milepost 112 is now open.
UPDATE 11:19 p.m. According to Washington State Patrol, A fire was started along I-82 near Brinkley Road in Benton County.
The fire has now been fully contained according to WSP.
The Westbound lane of I-82 has fully reopened. The eastbound lane will be reopened around 11:40 p.m.
According to WSP, the fire is believed to have been started by a Semitruck front drive axel. The axel may have come loose and caused sparks according to WSP.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
UPDATE 11:07 p.m. According to Washington State Department of Transportation, I-82 eastbound at milepost 112 is closed due to a fire.
Eastbound traffic near milepost 12 is also stopped.
According to WSDOT, there is no estimated time of reopening.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Benton County Fire District #1 is responding to a fire along I-82.
The WSDOT live travel map is currently showing traffic at a full stop on I-82 near Brinkley Road.
We have contacted officials on scene for more information.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.