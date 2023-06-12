SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- UPDATE: 6:12 p.m. The fire has been contained at just over 1200 acres. Two planes dropped water to help put it out and crews are now in mop-up mode.
No structures were threatened, and a cause has not been found.
UPDATE 3:41 p.m. The fire has now burned over 500 acres, according to YCFD 5. The cause is still under investigation.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 2 p.m.
A 300 plus acre brush fire is currently burning east of Mabton.
Yakima County Fire District 5 is on scene of the fire and reports that the fire is being driven by the wind and is moving southward.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we receive it.
