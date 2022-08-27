BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
As of 6:15pm Saturday, the fire is 85% contained off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd.
Crews are on scene to continue monitoring.
Dozers and Hanford fire are also on scene with the crews.
Captain Ron Fryer with BCFD #1 tells me the fire has burned about 183 acres on US Corps of Engineering property.
Crews from Richland Fire, Walla Walla District 5 and Franklin County District 5 joined crews to fight the fire.
We're told if the dozer line holds, the fire is expected to be 100% contained within the hour.
