  • Briana Chavez Digital Reporter

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-

As of 6:15pm Saturday, the fire is 85% contained off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd. 

Crews are on scene to continue monitoring. 

Dozers and Hanford fire are also on scene with the crews.

Captain Ron Fryer with BCFD #1 tells me the fire has burned about 183 acres on US Corps of Engineering property.

Crews from Richland Fire, Walla Walla District 5 and Franklin County District 5 joined crews to fight the fire. 

We're told if the dozer line holds, the fire is expected to be 100% contained within the hour. 