PASCO, Wash.- UPDATE MAY 16 6:15 p.m. The Pasco Fire Department has provided additional details following the fire an Oxarc production building.
Reports of a fire and explosion first came in at 10:18 a.m. Oxarc employees were all accounted for and assembled away from the incident when crews arrived.
Firefighters were faced with complications right away as some gas products in the building can react violently if wet. After consultations, the crews were able to knock down the fire from the inside.
A shelter in place notice was implemented to evaluate the risk of the chemicals that may have been released due to the fire. Smoke and acetylene was in the surrounding air but has dissipated thanks to the weather.
All Oxarc employees were evaluated, and one has been taken to the hospital for further evaulation.
The cause is still under investigation and there is no estimated damage caused at this time.
UPDATE MAY 16. 2:15 p.m.: According to Pasco Fire the fire at Oxarc is now out, but gasses will continue to vent for several hours. The shelter in place order has also been lifted and there is currently no threat to the public.
MAY 16. 11:50 a.m.
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire at Oxarc at 716 S. Oregon Avenue in Pasco.
Pasco Fire responded to the call after an explosion was reported. According to the PFD all employees made it out of the building safely. A Street and Oregon Ave are currently blocked at the railroad tracks.
Pasco Fire is advising residents east of Oxarc between Lewis and A street to stay indoors and out of the vapor cloud from the fire. Oxarc safety crews are working with firefighters to safely contain the fire.
