YAKIMA, Wash. -
UPDATE: 8/31/22
According to the Yakima Police Department, yesterday's four-car crash on Nob Hill Boulevard was due to reckless driving.
YPD responded to reports of a suspected reckless driver moving westbound on Nob Hill Blvd around 12:50 p.m.
The suspect reportedly sped through a red light at the 16th Avenue intersection and hit a vehicle driven by an 80 year old man, who then collided with two other cars.
The suspect's vehicle rolled onto its side.
The 80 year old victim suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
One other driver suffered minor injuries.
According to a YPD news release the suspect, a 37 year old male, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault.
The Yakima Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information or video of the scene should contact Sergeant Scott Grant at 509-728-6625.
UPDATE: 3:18 p.m.
All lanes have been reopened.
AUGUST 30, 2022 2:44 p.m.
Traffic heading west on Nob Hill Boulevard is being rerouted after a four-car crash at the 16th Avenue intersection by Yakima Valley College. Injuries have been reported by the Yakima Police Department. The crash is still being investigated.
One car was on its side when firefighters arrived. Yakima Firefighters reports five people were involved. Most of the injuries were minor, but one person is in the hospital now.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
