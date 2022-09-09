UPDATE: Goat Rocks Fire now getting State Fire Mobilization Resources

PACKWOOD, Wash.-
State Fire Mobilization Resource has been approved by Washington State Patrol Chief Batiste for the Goat Rock Fire.
The fire has now burned 1,800 acres near Packwood. Grass, brush and timber all have burned in the 1,800 acres.
Level 2 & 3 evacuations are now in effect for about 1,200 residents in the affected area.
You can find more information on the fire by visiting Incident Information System's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.