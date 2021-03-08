UPDATE (3/10/2021 12:30 pm): According to WSP, the suspect has been located and the silver alert has been canceled.
We have reached out to family members and they confirmed he was found dead.
We have contacted Grandview Police Department and they do not have any information at this time.
GRANDVIEW, WA - A Silver Alert was issued for a man from Grandview who was last seen on Tuesday, March 2.
According to Grandview Police, 77-year-old Eduardo Jasso, was last seen leaving Lamplighters in Grandview driving his pickup. The truck he drives is a white 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck with Washington plate C32322F and is described to have a dent on the drivers side with yellow paint.
Grandview Police said this is not normal behavior for Jasso because his driving license is expired. His daughter said Jasso he suffers from a little glaucoma and walks with a cane. He also has early signs of Dementia and could be very confused.
Jasso is described as 5'5" tall with brown eyes and gray hair and is about 160 lbs.
If you see him you are asked to contact the Grandview Police Department or his daughter Veronica at (509) 205-5745.