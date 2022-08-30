ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
UPDATE: 8/30/22 1:40 p.m.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), I-82 is reopen after being closed for several hours after a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Traffic is now moving in both directions.
8-30-22, 12:15 p.m.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) I-82 near Ellensburg is closed due to a vehicle fire.
There is no estimate for when the road will reopen for traffic.
A detour on SR 821 through the Yakima Canyon is available.
