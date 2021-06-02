I-18 is closed west of Dalles due to a wildfire, level 3 evacuations
Kailey Davis

UPDATE (5:04 PM): Both directions of I-84 are open, Hwy 30 is still closed.

DALLES, OR - Both lanes of I-84 west of The Dalles, milepost 80 to 82, is closed due to a wildfire.

Please use an alternate route.

Level 3 Evacuations are in order for Pinewood Manor, Discovery Center, and the Golf Course. Evacuate towards Rowena.

Northern Wasco County PUD is de-energize the Rowena feeder due to the fire. This means there will be about 320 customers without power. At this time we do not have an estimated time of repair.

