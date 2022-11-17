LA GRANDE, Ore.-
UPDATE:
11-17-22
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that I-84 is reopen after being closed for several hours this morning east of Pendleton. Oregon route 204 is also open for traffic.
Drivers are still advised to use caution when driving in the area.
11-17-22
6:00 a.m.
I-84 east of Pendleton is currently closed in both directions from milepost 165 to milepost 216 four miles east of La Grande.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation the highway is closed 7 miles east of Pendleton due to multiple crashes and icy conditions.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes if possible. There is currently no timetable for when the highway will reopen.
According to the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department Tollgate is now closed in both east and west directions between Pendleton and La Grande.
