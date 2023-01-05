PENDLETON, Ore.-
UPDATE.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportation I-84 is reopened in both directions after a wind storm.
UPDATE. 11:30 a.m.
The Oregon Department of Transportation is reporting that some stretches of I-84 have reopened.
Drivers are advised to check their routes before leaving to make sure they are open.
7:13 a.m.
I-84 is currently closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes and extremely high winds.
According to the Oregon Department of Transportaion eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 are closed at exit 216 (6 miles east of Pendleton) and exit 265 (5 miles east of La Grande).
Westbound lanes are closed to all traffic at Baker City exit 302.
Check TripCheck.com or call 511-800-977-6368 for the latest updates before driving in the area.
