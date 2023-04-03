PENDLETON, Ore.-UPDATE: According to TripCheck I-84 eastbound from Pendleton east to La Grande is now reopened for traffic.
APRIL 3. 11:00 a.m.
I-84 eastbound just east of Pendleton is currently closed due to winter weather and unsafe driving conditions.
According to TripCheck the closure stretches just east of Pendleton to La Grande.
There is currently no estimate for when the roadway will be reopened. Drivers should avoid the area if possible. Updates are available for drivers through TripCheck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.