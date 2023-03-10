PENDLETON, Ore.-
According to ODOT I-84 in eastern Oregon is now reopened for traffic.
Drivers in the area should expect winter weather travel conditions and slow down and chain up when required.
Travelers should also continue to check TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions.
MARCH 9.
I-84 from Pendleton to Baker City is still closed due to winter weather and multiple crashes, but Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) crews hope to have it reopened soon.
According to ODOT many of the semi trucks that were blocking lanes have been removed from the roadway and the roads are now being plowed.
Drivers in the area or who are headed in that direction should continue to check TripCheck.com or call 800-977-6368.
