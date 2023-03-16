UPDATE. MARCH 16. 1:50 p.m.
I-90 eastbound is reopened for traffic according to the Department of Transportation.
8:00 a.m.
I-90 eastbound is closed at Cabin Creek 10 miles east of the summit after a crash.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time due to the nature of the crash.
The Department of Transportation will provide updates as they become available. Travelers headed in the direction of the closure should check washdot for real time travel data.
