ELLENSBURG, Wash. -
UPDATE 10:34 p.m.
I-90 Snoqualmie pass has reopened according to WSDOT.
Chains are still required on all vehicles going both ways, except those with all wheel drive.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
I-90 Snoqualmie pass is closed eastbound at exit 34 due to several collisions and spin outs.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation, it's unknown when the eastbound lanes will open again.
All Drivers traveling in the westbound lanes should expect wait times, according WSDOT.
Chains are required on all vehicles going westbound except those with all wheel drive.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
