Snoqualmie Pass closed in both directions

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. -

UPDATE Dec. 4th 5:34 PM:

I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directions. Traction tires are advised. 

ORIGINAL Dec. 4th 2:26 PM:

Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. 

Firefighters and Paramedics are en route to the car crash. 

Washington Department of Transportation - I-90 shared on Twitter 15 cars are involved.
 
I-90 is being shut down. PLEASE avoid travel on I-90 at this time.