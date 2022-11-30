ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
NONSTOP LOCAL WEATHER ALERT:
UPDATE:
I-90 is now reopened for traffic in both directions from Ellensburg to Cle Elum.
According to the Washington Department of Transportation chains are required for driving in the area.
UPDATE:
I-90 West is expected to open around 2 p.m. on November 30.
According to the Washington state Department of Transportation the westbound lanes of I-90 are now closed after a collision and winter weather conditions.
The closure stretches from milepost 106 at Ellensburg to milepost 85 near Cle Elum.
The eastbound lanes of I-90 are still open, but chains are required.
