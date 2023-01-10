THORP, Wash.-
Eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg are reopened.
According to the WSDOT the semi trucks involved in the crashes have been cleared from the road.
UPDATE. 7:30 a.m.
According to WSDOT eastbound lanes of I-90 just west of Ellensburg remain closed.
Two class C tow companies are working to clear the semi trucks involved in the crash off the road in hopes of reopening at least one lane of eastbound traffic.
A detour is in place on the Old Thorp Highway.
5:57 a.m.
I-90 eastbound is closed at milepost 101 near Thorp after a multiple vehicle crash according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
Eastbound traffic is being detoured off exit 101 to the Old Thorp Highway.
There is currently no timetable for when I-90 will be reopened according to the WSDOT.
