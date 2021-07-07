UPDATE (7/7/2021 at 10:57 PM):
Kennewick Fire Marshal, Brian Ellis, says the apartment fire has displaced 16 residents and sent two to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The American Red Cross is assisting residents that require temporary lodging. Several pets died inside of the fire, including three cats and three dogs.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the building will have to be torn down.
A viewer sent us a series of videos of the apartment fire.
The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors and contact your property owner if they are not working. The Kennewick Fire Department would also like to remind everyone to “Get out and stay out!”
The report from Deputy Ellis is as follows:
On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, just after midnight, The Kennewick Fire Department responded to a quadplex fire at 1119 N. Buchanan. When KFD crews arrived on the scene, they observed visible flames coming from a 1 st and 2 nd floor unit. The Kennewick Police Department was on scene assisting with the evacuation of all residents. Before the arrival of KFD crews, the fire had also extended into the attic space. KFD received assistance from Benton County Fire Dist. 1 and Richland Fire and Emergency Services on this fire. Crews remained on scene for several hours overhauling the fire area to ensure it was completely extinguished.
KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department evacuated residents from the apartments on Buchanan St. when the building caught fire just after midnight.
The Kennewick Fire Department Battalion Chief confirmed the building is completely damaged by the fire and that 16 people are without homes this morning.
No one was injured, but a few people went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The fire started on the bottom floor, but crews do not know what caused the fire but are investigating after the building has had time to cool off.
Kennewick Fire Department has ruled the fire completely out and Buchanan St and Canal Drive are fully open.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.