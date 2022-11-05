KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Fire crews were dispatched a garage fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night off the 500th block of Irby St.
When crews arrived, they found a carport in flames. The carport was attached to a small home.
The first crew to arrive, fought the fire with water preventing it from spreading to the rest of the home.
According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, additional fire crews were asked to makes sure the fire wasn't spreading through the attic to the home. A small fire had spread and was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
The heavy winds helped spread and grow the fire before firefighters arrived on scene.
People were in the home at the time of the fire but made it out safely.
Heavy smoke damaged the home, now the family of three will be temporarily displaced.
Chief Michael tells us the official cause is still under investigation.
