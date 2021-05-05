kpd1.jpg

UPDATE (5/5/2021 3:50 PM): Kennewick Police Department arrest the three people suspects, including two male juveniles. 

Kennewick Police Department got a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of W 1st Ave in Kennewick during their investigation. 

In total, one adult male, 19-year-old Dweight Watkins, and two juvenile males have been taken into custody. Dweight has been booked into the Benton County Jail for felony Assault in the 3rd Degree.

The two juvenile males were booked in the Benton/Franklin Juvenile Detention Center for felony Assault in the 3rd Degree. During the search warrant, the weapons alleged to have been used in this incident were recovered as evidence.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could follow. KPD would like to thank the community in their response that led to a peaceful resolution in this case. 

KENNEWICK, Wash - Police in Kennewick are looking for several people who shot 9 people with a bb gun, including a 5-year-old girl. 

Kennewick Police looking for suspects after 9 people shot with a BB gun, including a 5-year old girl

1 of 3
Police say on Wednesday afternoon officers responded to the 1900 block of W. 4th Place in Kennewick for an assault with weapons. 
 
A woman told officers that  her 5-year-old daughter was playing in the front yard of their home when she was shot with a BB gun. 
 
Investigators say the shooters then drove to 4th Avenue and South Vancouver Street and shot a second victim. The child and second victim sustained large welts. 
 

Assault with a weapon KPD case 21-16976 UPDATE: Kennewick Police received numerous tips in this investigation....

Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Police then identified 5 more children who had been hit and two more adults. 
Investigators say the suspects were driving a silver pickup truck, with three people riding in the back. 
 
If you have any information, call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333, reference KPD case 21-16976. 
 

Tags