UPDATE (5/5/2021 3:50 PM): Kennewick Police Department arrest the three people suspects, including two male juveniles.
Kennewick Police Department got a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of W 1st Ave in Kennewick during their investigation.
In total, one adult male, 19-year-old Dweight Watkins, and two juvenile males have been taken into custody. Dweight has been booked into the Benton County Jail for felony Assault in the 3rd Degree.
The two juvenile males were booked in the Benton/Franklin Juvenile Detention Center for felony Assault in the 3rd Degree. During the search warrant, the weapons alleged to have been used in this incident were recovered as evidence.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges could follow. KPD would like to thank the community in their response that led to a peaceful resolution in this case.
KENNEWICK, Wash - Police in Kennewick are looking for several people who shot 9 people with a bb gun, including a 5-year-old girl.
