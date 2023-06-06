KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: Hensley has been found and has been returned to her family. In a Facebook post, KPD thanks the community for information that led to her location.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
The Kennewick Police Department is searching for a runaway female last seen near the 400-east block of Kennewick Avenue.
Alexandra Lynn Hensley is 20-year-old and suffers from Prader-Willi Syndrome, affecting her cognitive abilities, behavior and speech.
KPD says she has run away from home and anyone who knows where she may be should contact 509-628-0333.
