KENENWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 7:50 p.m. The man has been identified and returned to his family, according to KPD.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 6 p.m.
The Kennewick Police Department is asking for help identifying an elderly man recently found.
The man was located on the 1900 block of South Williams Street and was reported to be unsure of who and where he is. He has since been taken to the Trios Hospital for evaluation.
Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact 509-628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.