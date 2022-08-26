YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. —
UPDATE: 6:19 p.m.
Naches and Selah Fire Departments have joined to assist fighting the Medicine Valley Road Fire, which is burning at over 1,000 acres. Three planes and one helicopter are on scene.
UPDATE: 4:43 p.m.
Yakima County Fire District 5 has updated the fire is now close to 1,000 acres and is still being spread by the wind.
Level 3 evacuations have been ordered for West White Swan Road, north to Branch Road and everything west of Wesley Road.
Level 2 evacuations have been ordered for Fort Simcoe Road, north to West White Swan Road and West of Signal Peak Road, including White Swan.
AUGUST 26, 2022 4:12 p.m.
A brush fire outside of White Swan has reached around 180 acres as crews from Yakima County Fire District 5 respond. The fire is around the 1600 block of Medicine Valley Road and is being pushed by the wind.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on August 26 and is currently moving toward Hawk Road.
