YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. —
UPDATE: 4:43 p.m.
Yakima County Fire District 5 has updated the fire is now close to 1,000 acres and is still being spread by the wind.
Level 3 evacuations have been ordered for West White Swan Road, north to Branch Road and everything west of Wesley Road.
Level 2 evacuations have been ordered for Fort Simcoe Road, north to West White Swan Road and West of Signal Peak Road, including White Swan.
AUGUST 26, 2022 4:12 p.m.
A brush fire outside of White Swan has reached around 180 acres as crews from Yakima County Fire District 5 respond. The fire is around the 1600 block of Medicine Valley Road and is being pushed by the wind.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on August 26 and is currently moving toward Hawk Road.
