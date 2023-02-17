traffic alert

GRANDVIEW, Wash.-

UPDATE: 4:24 p.m. 

One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Avenue J, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. Law enforcement had reportedly responded to reports of shots fired and a possible suicidal person. 

The man died at the scene, according to Boyle. At this time, investigation is underway to determine who shot first. 

FEBRUARY 17, 2023 1:49 p.m. 

Grandview Police and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a situation in the 400 block of Avenue J around 11:27 a.m. on February 17. An adult male was shot during the incident, but no indication of his injuries.

Avenue J is currently closed to traffic. Grandview Police say the Yakima County Special Investigations Unit was contacted to investigate.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.