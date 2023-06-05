KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE A ground search team has found the girl with only minor injuries. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office say she has been taken for medical evaluation and she is expected to be fine.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
A 10-year-old girl is missing in the Cathedral Rock Trailhead area in the Cle Elum River Valley.
The girl was with a family group and was last seen playing near a foot bridge across the Cle Elum River around noon on June 4.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office when family members could not find the girl someone drove out to where they could get a clear cell signal and called for help.
Kittitas County Fire and Rescue members were training nearby in Easton and assisted KCSO Deputies in the search with drones, K-9 units and 4X4's.
Agencies from across the state, including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan, Yakima and Kittitas Counties continue the search with helicopter support. The Washington Search and Rescue (SAR) is also assisting.
According to the KCSO there is no cell signal in the steep terrain of the search area and radio signals are limited. The public is asked to stay out of the area at this time.
