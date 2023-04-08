YAKIMA, Wash. —
UPDATE 4:15 P.M.
According to a post by the Yakima Police Department, Lyle and Versa Kang were located.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE 3:38 P.M.
The Washington State Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Lyle Kang and 83-year-old Versa Kang.
They were last seen Thursday, April 6 at the Walmart in Yakima.
Lyle Kang is 6'0” and weighs 205 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
Versa Kang is 5'9” and weighs 210 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
They are known to take roundtrips in a Silver 2013 Toyota Prius with Washington plates reading CGX3176. Both are considered at-risk.
