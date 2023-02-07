Benton County Sheriff's Office helps concerned family look for man
Courtesy: BCSO

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -

UPDATE FEBRUARY 8, 2023. 5:35 a.m.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Mark Hinkle was located around 5:40 p.m. on February 7.

FEBRUARY 7

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marc Hinkle, pictured, along with his family out of concern for his safety and mental wellbeing. 

Hinkle was last seen driving a white 2010 Chevy Traverse. It has the Washington license plate BYK9728, according to BCSO. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes and glasses. 

If you see Hinkle, call law enforcement or SECOMM at 509-628-0333.