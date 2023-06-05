KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 a 10-year-old girl from Federal Way was reported missing by her family in the Cle Elum River Valley.
The girl was last seen near the Cle Elum River at the Cathedral Pass Trailhead. When the family noticed the girl was missing they began looking. The family searched for about two hours before a passerby used the starlink phone at their cabin to call for help.
Kittitas County Sheriff's Deputies joined the search and were assisted by Kittitas County Search and Rescue. Law enforcement and rescue agencies from across the state responded to the incident and drones, K9 units and helicopters were brought in to help with the search.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office two Kittitas County Search and Rescue members found the girl around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 5. She was alive and only had minor scrapes. She was about 1.5 miles downstream from where she was last seen.
The girl reportedly told rescuers that she became separated from her family, couldn't find her way back and began hiking, following the river and spending the night between some trees.
UPDATE. JUNE 5: A ground search team has found the girl with only minor injuries. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says she has been taken for medical evaluation and she is expected to be fine.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
A 10-year-old girl is missing in the Cathedral Rock Trailhead area in the Cle Elum River Valley.
The girl was with a family group and was last seen playing near a foot bridge across the Cle Elum River around noon on June 4.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office when family members could not find the girl someone drove out to where they could get a clear cell signal and called for help.
Kittitas County Fire and Rescue members were training nearby in Easton and assisted KCSO Deputies in the search with drones, K-9 units and 4X4's.
Agencies from across the state, including King, Pierce, Snohomish, Chelan, Yakima and Kittitas Counties continue the search with helicopter support. The Washington Search and Rescue (SAR) is also assisting.
According to the KCSO there is no cell signal in the steep terrain of the search area and radio signals are limited. The public is asked to stay out of the area at this time.
