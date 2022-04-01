UPDATE: Missing Kennewick woman found dead near Columbia Point Marina

UPDATE: 8:00 p.m.
Benton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body recovered from the water Friday evening around Columbia Point Marina as missing 50-year-old Kennewick woman Sandra Peterson.
Peterson was reported missing March 31. At some point, her vehicle was located in the area around the bridge and marina. Some friends were searching the area for her with a drone.
They spotted a body in the water and called dispatch around 5:38 p.m. Benton County Sheriff's Office, local fire and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded.
The body was recovered and identified as Peterson.
Detectives and coroners responded to investigate the scene.
BCSO reports there were no obvious signs of trauma. An autopsy has been ordered through Benton County Coroners, with hopes of determining the cause of death by next week.
Peterson's friends on scene notified her next of kin.
Kennewick Police Department will continue to investigate the missing persons case. The death will be investigated by Benton County Sheriff's Office and Coroners.
COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash. -
Several agencies were called to the Lee-Volpentest Bridge on the evening of Friday, April 1.
Sources with Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed a body was pulled from the water. It was identified as an older woman.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
