MORROW COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE: 05:58 p.m. Robert Hiatt has been found alive.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Morrow County Sheriff has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man with dementia.
Robert Hiatt went missing around 10:30 a.m. Last seen on Willow Creek Road, South of Heppner.
Morrow County Sheriff states that Mr. Hiatt may be trying to get to Oregon City.
Robert Hiatt is 5' 6", 130lbs, balding. Last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, Dark colored sweat pants and Van's tennis shoes.
Mr. Hiatt does not have his needed medications and may be in a confused state of mind.
If you have any information on the location of Mr. Hiatt please call 911.
