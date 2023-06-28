KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- UPDATE 06:54 p.m. Level 1 evacuation status is in place for the east side of the river in Roza Creek.
According to Southeast Region DNR the fire is at least 600 acres in size.
Earlier this morning firefighters had the fire 75% contained. However, after a thunderstorm hit the area it wiped out all containment zones.
The fire is currently 0% contained. Resources and staffing are low for the Roza Creek fire.
Local crews will continue to fight the fire until tomorrow morning when outside help will arrive.
If you are concerned about evacuations and how they may affect you contact the Kittitas County Sheriff at (509) 962-7525 or check their Facebook page.
UPDATE 05:34 p.m. A level 1 advisement notice has been issues for the Roza Creek area.
Kittitas County Sheriff notes that residents should stay alert to possible changes and evacuation updates.
Resident should begin to make preparations to leave the area if conditions worsen
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Multiple firefighting agencies are responding to a fire in the Roza Creek area west of Highway 821.
According to fire crews on scene the fire is no longer growing, but firefighters will remain on scene to monitor the area throughout the day and night.
Kittitas County Fire Protection District 6, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Roslyn Fire and Kittitas County Fire District 7 are all on scene of the fire.
According to Washington State Fire Wire the fire is around 400 acres there is currently no update on how much, if any of the wildfire is contained.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to provide timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.