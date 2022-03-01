UPDATE: Approx. 2:30 p.m.
The Hanford Site has returned to normal duties. It has been determined that work activities in the immediate area likely caused the noises originally reported to the Patrol Operations Center as shots fired.
UPDATE: 1:43 p.m.
Hanford employees now have clearance to return to duties, except 2750E personnel.
Hanford is updating that the noises reported as gunshots were likely work activities.
UPDATE: 12:43 p.m.
Tom Croskrey with the Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that no guns, victims, gunpowder or smoke was found on scene.
Detectives continue to take the calls seriously and are investigating as if a shooting took place, but Croskey said it is possible that there was not.
Personnel have been evacuated as a precaution, and Hanford remains under restricted access.
UPDATE: 11:51 a.m.
Benton County Sheriff's Office has updated that there were no victims located in the building and no evidence of shots fired at this time. Searches are still ongoing.
UPDATE: 11:26 a.m.
Benton County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook regarding reports of shots fired. They claim the building has been contained and no victims have been located.
UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.
Geoffrey Tyree with the Department of Energy has confirmed it is not a drill. Nearby areas are locked down and no other details are currently available.
According to DOE records, the 2750 East building of Hanford is a waste management, surveillance, operating facility.
Several agencies are responding to reports at 2750E in the 200 East area of Hanford.
A former employee sent us a security notification they received regarding the situation:
We have a crew on the way and will update as we know more.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
