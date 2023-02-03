KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE: FEBRUARY 4, 1:25 p.m.
Several residents are without a home temporarily after a balcony caught fire at the Dolphin Apartment complex in Kennewick, according to a press release from the Kennewick Fire Department.
The first KFD firefighters arrived at 9 N. Waverly Pl. less than five minutes after the call that came in just after 3:30 p.m., according to KFD.
Additional firefighters from the Pasco Fire Department and Richland Fire & Emergency Services were requested after the first firefighters reported seeing a significant amount of fire coming from an apartment on the second floor and an apartment on the third floor.
KFD said the building was searched to ensure everyone had been evacuated and the fire was controlled within 27 minutes of the call.
Crews remained on-scene throughout the night to ensure that the building was safe for the residents who were allowed to re-enter their apartments, according to the press release.
Officials with the fire department said that the early 9-1-1 call from witnesses and the fast response from KFD allowed them to stop the fire and damage from spreading to more units.
According to KFD officials, no injuries were reported, and KFD worked to find temporary housing for those displaced.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
UPDATE: 9:41 p.m.
Kennewick Ave has been reopened.
FEBRUARY 3, 2023, 4 p.m.
First responders are at Dolphin Apartments on Waverly Place after a fire, according to crews on scene. The fire was considered contained at 4:05 p.m., a half-hour after crews were notified of the fire.
The Pasco Fire Department is on scene. No injuries have been reported, but crews will likely be on scene for several more hours.
Kennewick Ave has been closed between S Yelm St and Vista Way, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Traffic is being directing through S Yelm St.
PFD currently believes the fire started on a deck on the second floor, then spread to the third floor and roof. Two apartments were "heavily damaged," according to Chief Chad Michael. The residents will be displaced, but it is currently unknown how many residents that is.
