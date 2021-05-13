TOPPENISH, WA - No one hurt after a car crashed into a school bus at a Toppenish intersection Thursday morning.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies, Yakama Nation Police, and District 5 Fire were called to the intersection of Larue Road and Robbins Road for the crash between a Toppenish School District School Bus and a smaller passenger car.
A 59-year-old woman was driving the bus. She had a young student and a female assistant on the bus at the time. No one on the bus was hurt.
A 69-year-old woman was driving the car. She had a juvenile passenger. Both were transported to the hospital in Toppenish to be checked out. Neither had any severe injuries.
Deputies said the bus was being driven south on Robbins Rd and the car was east bound on Larue Road. The bus driver was pulling away from the stop sign and failed to see the passenger car approaching from the west. The passenger car had the right of way.
The front of the passenger car struck the right side of the school bus at about the mid-section of the bus. Both vehicles came to a stop near the south side of the intersection. The bus had damage to the right side. The front of the passenger car had heavy front-end damage and would be a total loss.