Update On Survivor of Fred Meyer Shooting

RICHLAND, Wash.-
Layla Carey, Mark Hill's daughter, says he's improving daily.
"It's a lot, yeah. It's amazing that he's still alive. We are so thankful and very lucky, very lucky," said Carey.
Carey says everyone remains hopeful during his recovery after being shot inside the Fred Meyer in Richland on February 7th.
Both her family and his Fred Meyer family have been anxiously awaiting each update that comes.
"It was very scary, it still is scary. We're just taking it one day at a time. Everybody's support is amazing and his progress. Even the nurses are like, 'He looks so much better today.' That gives us a good feeling because they are so confident and have just been working day in and day out, they're all fabulous down there. A great, great hospital. Probably the best hospital he could be in," said Carey.
So far, Carey says he's had some major surgeries since he's been at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Since then, doctors have been going in and checking his lungs to make sure he can breathe on his own, keeping an eye on his blood pressure, and making sure he's not bleeding. She also adds that blood is part of what saved his life, and says people should continue donating to save the lives of others.
"A lot of the major organs were hit. So it's going in and checking them, closing them up, and things like that," said Carey.
She says he will eventually need shoulder surgery as well. She finds comfort in seeing his improvements every day.
"I said goodbye to him today and he did wave to me. So it's very exciting, even though it's so minimal. Him waving, or saying yes to us in a very slight and minimal way," said Carey.
She says the support has been overwhelming but that it is comforting to see.
"Thank you to everyone. From the police to everyone there on the scene. All the hospital staff, everybody who's donated either money or blood," said Carey.
She says they have a big family, and everyone has been making him feel loved.
"My kids and my sister's kids have been making little cards for him. So he knows he's loved," said Carey. "He's gonna feel a lot of love coming at him when he gets out of this."
She also shared a message for Justin Krumbah's family as well:
"Our whole entire family is just---our hearts are out for him and his family," said Carey.