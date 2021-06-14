Update on the body found by children in Pasco Monday morning

PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department are investigating the death of a person that was found by school children passing by Monday Morning near the 600-block of W Yakima.
Police say preliminary observations do not indicate foul play but investigators are being thorough.
The Pasco School District have been notified and will be making counselors available to the affected school children.
Anyone with information is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 about case 21-17015 Death Investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.