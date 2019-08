YAKIMA, WA - A body was found near Fred Meyer on Saturday around 3 p.m.

The Yakima County Coroner's office says they have identified the person, but are not disclosing that information just yet.

They were able to say it's a white man in his 30's or 40's.

The cause of death is still under investigation. A toxicology report has been done, and they are waiting for the results.