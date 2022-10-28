KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE 7:19 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a weapons complaint outside of Shari's Friday night at around 6 p.m.
Officer Mata with the Kennewick Police Department tells us that a man was shot several times and was transported to the local hospital. His condition is unknown and the shooter has not been identified at this time.
Kennewick Fire and Police have taped off the area between Shari's and Men's Wearhouse and are working with witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.
ORIGINAL 6:48 p.m. - Kennewick police officers responded to a gunshot victim call at the parking lot near Shari's on Columbia Center Blvd. Friday night around 6 p.m.
Chief Chad Michael tells us that the Kennewick Fire Department responded to assist with medical.
For your safety, avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
