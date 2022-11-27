UPDATE: One in custody after shots fired on scene outside Benton City

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. —
Update 10:00 p.m.
State Route 225 will remain closed between Wagon Wheel PR and Trinity PR while BCSO continues with their investigation, according to officials.
Official said the man involved surrendered and was taken into custody.
Several law enforcement agencies were on scene during the incident including Pasco, Kennewick, West Richland, Richland, Franklin County and Benton County Fire Protection District #2.
Update 9:40 p.m.
Officer Dawson with BCSO told our reporter on scene that BCSO had one in custody as of 9:40 p.m.
During a 9:00 p.m. update, officials said that the situation had been isolated to one property and they were still working on handling the situation peacefully.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE
Officers with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are currently responding to an active scene with shots being fired near SR/225 and Montana PR outside of Benton City, according to a Facebook post.
The post said that deputies do not believe there to be any injuries or direct threat to the public. A Regional SWAT team has been called in to assist.
Officials are asking residents to stay inside and away from windows.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.